Seyisi stars in TV drama: Presenter inspired by stellar cast in new series ‘Harvest’

ETV’s kiddies show presenter Anathi Seyisi has made her acting debut in the new drama series, Harvest, which starts on the channel on Monday.

The explosive series depicts the lives of three women, Celia, Clementine and Tshepiso, who are forced to take over an illegal business when their husbands are murdered. The illegal business is run under the guise of a global frozen foods empire.

Taking on the lead role of Celia is South African Film and Television Awards winner Masasa Mbangeni, who assumes the position of head of the business.

Vatiswa Ndara plays Clementine, Celia’s business partner and her “frenemy”, and Khanya Mkhangisa plays Tshepiso, a young trophy wife who is naive when it comes to her late husband’s business operations.

Knysna-born Seyisi plays the role of Ndoni, Celia’s daughter.

Speaking to Saturday Dispatch, Seyisi said being part of Harvest had been a learning curve for her. “I am a presenter and it felt as though I’d been thrown in the deep end, but the cast has been amazing. Acting is different; I really had to apply myself,” she said, adding shooting for the drama series was still under way.

Seyisi said it was an honour to act alongside the likes of Mbangeni and Ndara. “These are amazing women who have done great things in the art, and being around them was inspiring.

“I remember I had to shoot a hectic scene and Masasa [Mbangeni] pulled me aside and said I must forget about everybody else and pretend that there was no one with us.

“Every day on set feels like school for me. There is so much to learn and I am excited about what the future holds.”

Seyisi said she had to dig deep within herself when playing Ndoni. “She is always depressed and I had to give my all in bringing her character to life.”

The first-time actor said she was looking forward to being cast in more television roles.

“On weekends I find myself missing the set; this is something I would definitely do again. I have fallen in love with story-telling.”

Other actors in the drama include Petronella Tshuma, Lutho John, Oros Mampofu, Rami Chuene, Fezile Makhanya, Thenjiwe Moseley, Lebohang Motaung, Batsile Ramasodi and Junior Singo.

Harvest premieres on Monday at 9.30pm on e.tv. — poliswap@dispatch.co.za