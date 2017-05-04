Brad Pitt has broken his silence about his split with Angelina Jolie in an emotional interview with US publication‚ GQ Style.

In the interview Brad has detailed how he hit rock bottom and had to deal with many things in his past.

Not only did he admit to stop drinking and smoking‚ he also said that he ended up sleeping on the floor at a friend’s house.

“I was too scared to be (home) at first‚ so I went and stayed on a friend’s floor‚ a little bungalow in Santa Monica. I crashed over here a little bit‚ my friend David (Fincher) lives right here. He’s always going to have an open door for me‚ and I was doing a lot of stuff on the Westside‚ so I stayed at my friend’s house on the floor for a month and a half‚” he told the publication.

He admitted that when he started his family he stopped everything except “boozing” but since the split with Angelina‚ he’s given up on that and has got “feelings in my fingertips again.”

The shock split between the Hollywood couple threatened to turn ugly with both reportedly leaking stories about each other and getting their heavyweight lawyers involved.

In the article Brad admitted that his focus is his family and now he wants to “be more for them.”

It’s been seven months news leaked that Angelina had filed for divorce and the first time Brad has spoken in-depth about what went wrong.