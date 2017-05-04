New offering from Joyous

After a successful recording at Bishop TD Jakes’ Potter’s House Church in the US, South Africa’s favourite choir, MTN Joyous Celebration, will be bringing their new songs to the Eastern Cape this weekend.

The band will perform on Friday and Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU) in Port Elizabeth.

In December 2016, Joyous joined hands and hearts with The Potter’s House of Dallas, Texas, under the leadership of Bishop TD Jakes for a memorable and unprecedented recording. This event has given birth to the ensemble’s 21st album, Heal our Land.

The theme was inspired by 2 Chronicles 7:14, which reads: “If my people, who are called by my name, will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and I will forgive their sin and will heal their land.”

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday during a visit in East London, co-founder Jabu Hlongwane said they could not wait to present their new music this weekend. He said the theme of the album came at a time when the nation and the world are in need of much healing.

“Our hearts are in this album, may it germinate. May it reach every heart across the globe and bear fruits that will bring healing to our land. We ask everyone to join us to pray for the healing we so desperately need,” he said.

In working with TD Jakes, Hlongwane said they had to up their game to match up with US standards. “The Americans are leading when it comes to music, be it gospel or any other genre. We worked hard in ensuring that we produce the best work. This was expensive for us to undertake but it was worth it,” he said.

Even though they worked with Potter’s House musicians, Hlongwane said they still kept to their traditional Joyous feel.

“We started developing our sound from Joyous 20 and now it’s more international but still keeping to our music. We have made it better,” he said.

In keeping with their passion for nurturing and introducing fresh talent, the production welcomes newcomers Siyakha Tshayela (alto), Khaya Sibanyoni and Gospel Silinda (tenors), Frank Mavhimara (guitar), Junior Petja (keyboard) and Khola Phalatse (bass guitar).

“The academy is growing and we are always introducing new faces. Exciting times,” Hlongwane said.