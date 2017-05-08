Desert Divas to shake it at extravaganza

By day, Rachelle Scott is a conventional administrator at a civil engineering company, but when the sun goes down she transforms herself into a shimmering belly dancer with golden wings and mystical veils.

Scott, a philanthropist who loves to help the elderly and animals, has turned her passion for the ancient dance form into a fundraising project by organising a belly dancing extravaganza at the Guild Theatre at the end of this month.

Besides East London’s Desert Divas belly dance troupe, the show on May 27 will include performances by 11 belly dance studios from as far afield as Johannesburg, Knysna, George, Vereeniging and Port Elizabeth.

“World Belly Dance Day is in May and we always travel to Port Elizabeth, Joburg or Cape Town, so I thought why not bring it home? I never do anything small, so it turned into an extravaganza with 12 studios who will also be offering workshops in various belly dance fusions from traditional Eastern belly dance to tribal, cabaret and hip-hop fusion. The theme is ‘Variety is the spice of life’.”

On Saturday afternoon, in preparation of the extravaganza, Desert Divas – aged from 12 upwards – went through their paces. The rigours of the hip-quivering rehearsal were softened by a large cake baked by beginner Candice Collett.

“We train for three hours, so it’s nice to have the sugar. Belly dancing has taught me to accept my body. It’s an amazing sport to get into.”

Scott’s admission that she likes to “go big” when organising fundraising events is no idle banter.

In the last year she organised scores of knitters across the region to knit thousands of squares which were then fashioned into 130 large warm blankets. These were delivered to every resident of DJ Sobey and Silver Crown old age homes with enough left over to donate to other needy pensioners.

“I have a passion for the elderly and animals in need and when I saw how many animals arrive at East London’s animal sanctuaries, I knew I wanted to help with prevention,” said Scott, who will donate proceeds to artist Marlene Neumann’s Buckaroo campaign which sterilises animals at informal settlements.

The Friends of the East London Aquarium will also be a beneficiary. As a founder of the Rackets Hope Foundation, she hopes her good deeds will flourish.

At the heart of the celebration is her love for the dance form which she first taught herself from instructional DVDs when she was in her twenties.

“It makes me feel like an Egyptian goddess and gets me in touch with my feminine energy. It teaches us to isolate our abdominal muscles and is very good for the core,” said Scott. “My alter ego comes out when I belly dance.”

lThe Belly Dance Extravaganza will be held at the Guild Theatre at 7pm on May 27. Tickets at R100 and R80 for children under 13 are available at Computicket. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za