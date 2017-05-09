Popular muso Babes Wodumo has added her voice to calls for the SABC to keep its 90 percent local content quota‚ encouraging fans to march against a proposal to drop the policy.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Tuesday‚ Babes said she will be joining a march in Durban on Friday to keep the quota in place at the broadcaster‚ and said that it was the only way that artists could ensure that they still have enough money so they can eat.

“If they end the 90% quota‚ international artists will make a lot of money and local artists will not be recognised in our country at all. We are going to eat cabbage and potatoes if they take the 90% away from us. You already find actors without cars and staying in flats and the situation will get worse. We don’t care what is happening at the SABC‚ we just want the 90% quota to remain‚” she told TshisaLIVE

Babe’s comments come as the SABC interim board prepares to meet over the broadcaster’s financial and operational future‚ including whether to scrap the local quota.

Babes also called for former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ who introduced the quota‚ to be immediately reinstated at the broadcaster.

“We want Hlaudi back. He is a father to all of us (artists). He gave actors contracts and a decent salary‚” she added.