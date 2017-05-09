Zahara is gatvol of people ‘taking advantage’ of her generosity and said that participants of a workshop held in the Eastern Cape ‘spat in her face’ by complaining about the event.

Zahara’s company‚ Zahara Army‚ apparently stepped in at the last moment to sponsor an acting workshop in the Eastern Cape over the weekend‚ but was criticised after participants from Johannesburg had to scramble for food‚ transport and accommodation.

Speaking to Sowetan‚ Rhythm City ‘s Sphamandla Dhludhlu said that he and fellow actors Unathi Platyi (Keeping Score’s) and Vusi Thanda were promised food‚ accommodation and transport to the event in the Eastern Cape.

Instead they were apparently made to sleep at Zahara’s parent’s house and pay their own way back to Joburg.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Zahara said that she never made any such promises to the actors and had told them that they would be staying at her parent’s house.

She said that she had paid over R45‚000 out of her own pocket for the event and claimed that the actors were ungrateful.

“They are spitting in my face (by complaining). This was not a Zahara Army event‚ we just stepped in at the last moment to help them. We provided transport and food for children who attended the workshop but it was not our event and we should not be responsible for getting those actors there and looking after them. They wanted to have the workshop so they should be responsible for it and not blame me‚” Zahara said.