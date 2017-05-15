I had no computer, but you will have them, DJ Black Coffee tells his old school

By Lulamile Feni -

The streets of Ngangelizwe in Mthatha were abuzz with excitement today when international music star, DJ Black Coffee blew into town to honour his old school by paying for a computer lab and putting in 20 computers.

The global music phenomenon said he’d never forgotten how in the 80s he ached for a computer to get his music down. He only got onto one when he reached Durban University of Technology.

DJ Black Coffee addrssing students and teachers at his old school Zimele High School in Khwezi Township in Mthatha where he started his music career. He later official opened the computerroom and the 20 computers he donated to the school. He invested more than R200 000 for building the computer rorm and buying the computers . PICTURE: LULAMILE FENI
Black Coffee shows one of the pupils how to work on a computer while school principal Subulelo Mjali, Black Coffee's mother Sindiswa Dandala and SGB chairman Sebenzile Huna look on . PICTURE: LULAMILE FENI

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, visited Zimele High School in Khwezi Township today to officially open the lab. He paid R200000 for it after after former principal Vuyelwa Hady contacted him for help.

Maphumulo was at Zimele when it was a junior secondary school and matriculated at the neigbouring  Nozuko High, also near Mthatha.

Schoolkids went crazy with joy when Maphumulo appeared but DJ Black Coffee was typically calm and cool in the eye of the storm of admiration.

He seemed to enjoy the company of the pupils as he posed for pictures. He visited the school with his proud mother, Sindiswa Dandala.

The DJ told the kids to dream big and never allow the present to drag them down.

He spoke of how he and five friends beat the odds and made music when they were kids.

He said with God by their side, anything was possible. “If I can do it, why can’t you!”

“I don’t want  the young generation  to suffer like we did. This is the reason I am  donating these computer and  the computer room. One must always remember where you come from,”  he said.

 

