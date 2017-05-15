I had no computer, but you will have them, DJ Black Coffee tells his old school

The streets of Ngangelizwe in Mthatha were abuzz with excitement today when international music star, DJ Black Coffee blew into town to honour his old school by paying for a computer lab and putting in 20 computers.

The global music phenomenon said he’d never forgotten how in the 80s he ached for a computer to get his music down. He only got onto one when he reached Durban University of Technology.

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nathi Maphumulo, visited Zimele High School in Khwezi Township today to officially open the lab. He paid R200000 for it after after former principal Vuyelwa Hady contacted him for help.

Maphumulo was at Zimele when it was a junior secondary school and matriculated at the neigbouring Nozuko High, also near Mthatha.

Schoolkids went crazy with joy when Maphumulo appeared but DJ Black Coffee was typically calm and cool in the eye of the storm of admiration.

He seemed to enjoy the company of the pupils as he posed for pictures. He visited the school with his proud mother, Sindiswa Dandala.

The DJ told the kids to dream big and never allow the present to drag them down.

He spoke of how he and five friends beat the odds and made music when they were kids.

He said with God by their side, anything was possible. “If I can do it, why can’t you!”

“I don’t want the young generation to suffer like we did. This is the reason I am donating these computer and the computer room. One must always remember where you come from,” he said.