Radio presenter Amon Mokoena doesn’t always bring up his personal life‚ but when he does it gets deep‚ with Amon saying he owes his family everything.

Amon told the Trending SA team that he will always give credit to his family because they are the reason he is grounded as a public figure.

“It’s not easy juggling everything but my family comes first in everything. They keep me grounded‚” he said.

The DJ‚ who shared that radio has always been his passion‚ said that if he did not have his family he would have crashed a long time before.

“I truly believe that if they were not in my life I would have crashed a long time ago. I love them so much‚” he said.

Amon has been in the radio industry for over two decades and recently presented the Metro FM Music Awards with his radio co-host Pearl Modiadie.

Pearl has told TshisaLIVE that Amon is “wonderful” to work with and that he is an endless source of wisdom for her.