Plenty to do, see, enjoy

Here is a list of cool things to do this weekend…



Fine art exhibition

THE East London Fine Art Society will hold their “Anything but Painting” exhibition at the Ann Bryant art gallery in East London tonight from 6.30pm. All are invited. Call (043)722-4044 for more information.

ECAVC Music Indaba

MUSICIANS and record labels are invited to the ECAVC Music Indaba taking place at the Miriam Makeba centre this Saturday from 9am. Contact (043)704-7545 for more information.

Open day at the Zoo

HEAD down to the East London Zoo this Saturday to meet the animals and for some family fun as they host their open day. Free entry.

Belly dancing blast

CATCH East London’s first Big Belly Dancing Extravaganza at the Guild Theatre this Saturday evening, with dancers from all over South Africa performing. Tickets are R100 per person and are available from Computicket.

East London Airfest

JOIN in on some air-filled fun at this year’s East London Airfest on Saturday at Wings Park Airfield. There will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

Tickets are R70 for adults and R30 for kids under 12 years of age.

Prince Kaybee live

HOUSE music hit Prince Kaybee will be on the decks at Pulse nightclub this Saturday evening. Doors open at 8pm. Tickets are R80 before 10pm. Contact 076-872-7210 for more information.

COMING SOON:

THE Eclipse Music Show with marimba star Siya and the TACC National Gospel Choir will perform at George Randell Primary School on June 2 from 6pm. Tickets start from R70. Call 074-813-8476 for more information.

Barry Hilton brings his Evolver show to the Guild Theatre for one night on June 9. Tickets R130, Computicket.

lAlliance Francaise d’ East London holds its third annual Tour de Force mountain bike race, 5km fun run and French Market at 3 Silos on June 11.

ANY COOL EVENT YOU WANT TO TELL US ABOUT? Fax (043)748-1723 or e-mail gig@dispatch.co.za before 12pm on a Tuesday. The Dispatch reserves the right to publish or discard any information.