TV personality Siv Ngesi is passionate about using the platform he has to make a meaningful difference to those in need.

Siv is fiercely passionate about not only speaking out against women and child abuse‚ but also inspiring men to stand united against the scourge.

Last year the TV star launched a sanitary pad drive and collected 150 000 pads for young girls in need.

The TV personality aims to up that number this year‚ and to achieve his goal Siv is set to step into the boxing ring.

“I strongly believe that if we all made a commitment to do something – anything – to bring about positive change in our country‚ we would make an astounding impact and create a better future‚” he said.

Siv explained that he found that by using his passions he is able to help make a difference.

“I have found that leveraging my passions helps me find meaningful solutions to real problems. For instance‚ the youth of our country and boxing are two things that are very precious to me and this is what motivated me to initiate the sanitary pad drive‚” he explained.

Siv added that this is what motivated him to join forces with African Pride Fighting Championship (APFC) for a charity boxing match on June 16.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to bring in Youth Day than watching a couple of spectacular fights and then presenting a youth charity with a cheque that will help alleviate some of their financial pressures‚” he said.

The boxing initiative takes place at Tsogo Sun Cape on Sunday‚ June 15 and aims to raise R50‚000 for child-focused charity initiatives‚ Dare To Share and Pebbles Project.