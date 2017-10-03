Bangi’s bad night at Satmas: DJ declines award backstage after technical problems

Umhlobo Wenene FM’s DJ Gudla missed his big moment when “technical glitches” at South African Traditional Achievers Music Awards (Satma) prevented organisers from handing over his best traditional radio presenter of the year award. However, the station was not pleased with an arrangement to hand it over backstage and declined to accept the award at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng at the weekend.

Gudla, whose real name is Monwabisi Bangi, took over the reins for the popular Lavuth’iBhayi show two years ago.

The show was previously hosted by Satma multi-award winning DJ Saba Mbixane, who died earlier that year.

Mbixane was known as the “champion of the Satmas” and for years, had been beating Ukhozi FM presenters in the best traditional radio presenter categories with Lavuth’iBhayi.

After his death, the Satmas discontinued the best traditional radio presenter category for a short while, but decided to reintroduce it this year again.

Satma founder Dumisani Goba confirmed that technical issues had prevented them from handing over the award to Bangi on stage.

“There are two other awards that were missed by the presenters. The best comedian award and best upcoming artists were also presented backstage. We regret this,” he said.

Goba said the auditors had arrived backstage with the results and announced the winners, with all the nominees present.

“This was a mistake and it shouldn’t have happened.

“We have apologised to the station. Gudla is the rightful winner of the award and that is a fact,” he said.

Goba said they would present Bangi with his award at the Umhlobo Wenene studios on Thursday in Port Elizabeth. “We will have a special handover event to honour him and to apologise again,” he said.

Although he has not yet received his award, Bangi said it was an honour to have won the prestigious accolade.

“I had big shoes to fill and honestly speaking, no one could ever fill Saba’s shoes. I got there and I did the best that I could and these are the results of that,” he said.

Bangi, who hails from Libode, started off as a presenter at Mthatha’s UCR FM presenting a similar show.

He was among many radio presenters who auditioned for Lavuth’ iBhayi after Mbixane’s death.

“I am happy that the show has continued to grow even after I took over,” he said, adding that the award was the cherry on top. He said it was significant that the Eastern Cape won the award in the year the Satmas decided to reinstate it.

“Saba won it in 2014 and now it has returned home.

“This is a big thing,” he said.

Bangi said he would wait for the Satma organisers to deliver his award on Thursday. —poliswap@dispatch.co.za