Fee crisis: lasting solution vital

Walter Sisulu University (WSU) vice-chancellor and principal Professor Rob Midgley and chancellor Dr Sheila Sisulu have called on universities, government and students to find a lasting solution to the demand for free tertiary education.

They condemned the destruction of property, looting and violence during protests, saying students were losing the moral high ground, as well as public support when demanding no hike in fees and free tertiary education.

Midgley and Sisulu were addressing a small crowd of academics, politicians and students at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital Resource Centre at their inauguration in Mthatha on Saturday.

The event was initially planned to be held at the WSU Nelson Mandela Drive campus, but had to be moved because of fears of students disrupting it.

The university has had to interdict students against protesting on its campuses after they took to the streets, barricading the N2 national road with burning tyres and rocks in what they said was an attempt to put pressure on the President Jacob Zuma-appointed fees commission to release its report immediately.

Midgley said that while he respects students’ right to protest, “assault on fellow students, looting of premises, damage to property and general intolerance of rights and views of others” were “not helpful”.

“And it is especially inappropriate in a university context,” he added.

“Whatever their motivations through their actions, students are beginning to lose the moral high ground.

“They are beginning to alienate community support and they are not advancing their own constituency’s cause or that of the university.

“Our society needs leaders who are builders,” Midgley said.

Sisulu echoed Midgley, and cited examples of the burning of 30 schools in Vuwani, Limpopo and the burning of the state-of-the-art science laboratory at the North West University as unacceptable ways of demonstrating.

She made reference to her father-in-law, Walter Sisulu, whom she described as a visionary leader and problem-solver, adding that a lasting solution was needed.

“What I know for sure is short-term populist solutions are as short-sighted as they are unsustainable.

“Unless we urgently call a truce or a temporary halt to hostilities and come together – students, all universities – not only those who are rated among the top globally – as well as parents, government and other stakeholders, to craft lasting solutions, we will all perish together.

“I urge all of us to redouble our efforts as the leaders and the community of Walter Sisulu University to keep the doors of learning open.

“I humbly avail myself to work with you if need be in reaching a solution that Walter Sisulu himself would be proud of,” she said.

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle pledged government’s continued support to the university. — ndamasem@dispatch.co.za