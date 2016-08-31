Mbane joins e.tv’s ‘Scandal!’ series

By Poliswa Plaatjie -

Butterworth actress and businesswoman Lusanda Mbane is the latest Eastern Cape actor to join e.tv’s popular drama series, Scandal!

Her appearance came shortly after Eastern Cape actor Hlomla Dandala made his debut on the show as Kingsley Siseko Langa – a human rights lawyer.

LUSANDA MBANE
Mbane plays the role of Boniswa, who is Langa’s wife on the show.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch yesterday, Mbane said she received a call from Scandal! in June.

“I had auditioned for Scandal! last year but didn’t get the role.

“Now they had a new role and had me in mind. They asked if I would be available for the role and I said yes,” she said.

