ANC trio probed after kidnap claim

Butterworth police are investigating allegations of attempted kidnapping levelled against prominent ANC leaders in the Amathole region and Mnquma sub-region.

Last week police spokesman Captain Jackson Manatha said even though no formal charges had been laid, police had opened an inquiry into the reported kidnapping.

The Saturday Dispatch understands that a Mnquma official reported to police that the ANC’s Amathole regional secretary Teris Ntutu, newly elected Mnquma council chief whip Zakhele Mkhiva and ANC Mnquma sub-regional chairman, Wiseman Mesani had kidnapped her.

The trio are accused of taking the woman to an isolated spot where they tried to persuade her to accuse Mnquma municipal manager Sindile Tantsi of offering her a job for sex.

Ntutu has rubbished the claims, saying his political rivals were trying to drag his name through the mud.

He said he received a report from Mesani last month stating that the official had requested the sub-region to intervene after she had allegedly been sexually harassed by Tantsi.

“I can confirm I received the complaint that this lady was scared because she had, on numerous occasions been allegedly exploited sexually by this guy (Tantsi). I then requested the regional leaders to act on this so that they can hear her full story. I never kidnapped anyone and I do not know of any kidnap case,” Ntutu said.

Contacted yesterday for comment Tantsi said that he was aware of the claims.

“I became aware of this on the same day of the alleged incident. I was called by a director to whom this employee reports, telling me about this. Then we dispatched our law enforcement to protect her,” Tantsi said.

Asked about the details of the alleged incident, Tantsi said the official was allegedly picked up by the “people” outside municipal offices who offered her a lift home.

“They then on the way allegedly diverted and took her to an isolated area and told her to go public saying I had raped her and they would give her money, a job and take her to a place of safety,” Tantsi said.

He said, on the same day of the incident the official went to the police to lay a complaint but a case was never opened.

“I called Brigadier Sigidla and a case [inquiry] was opened and we also received a case number,” Tantsi said.

A close friend of the alleged victim, told the Dispatch that the official first told her about the alleged sexual harassment and upon hearing the news she reported it to the sub-region chairperson Mesani.

Mesani said that upon hearing the news that Tantsi was allegedly taking advantage of the official, he in turn reported it to the regional ANC office.

“We asked to hear her full story. She told us a horrific story about when the alleged sexual harassment began. She said it began when she had been asked by the municipal manager to take a taxi to his house to talk about work.” — siphem@dispatch.co.za