Love for children propels dreamer

Until three weeks ago, Katrina Busa had not spent much time on a bicycle, yet in five month’s time she will embark on an epic 5000km cycle around South Africa.

In February 2017, Busa will set off on her 100-day circular journey on the country’s national roads, cycling between 50 and 100km a day on her new lightweight mountain bike. Busa, 22, was prompted to take on this extreme 100-day challenge by her late mother Beverly Busa, who worked tirelessly for her Family Voluntary Services NPO which helps underprivileged children get through school.

“My mom got 20 children into school but funding became difficult and so we came up with this idea about a year ago. Unfortunately she died of breast cancer in December so that motivated me to do this,” said Busa, who still helps out at the NPO and also co-runs an entertainment company.

She hit the road for the first time three weeks ago.

“I’m a gym bunny, not a cyclist and the last time I rode a bike was for transport during a visit to France. So after my first training ride of 6km I came home and collapsed on my cold stone floor!”

But she has built her mileage up to 15km a day and is confident that by January she will burn through 50km daily in advance of her monumental expedition which she has called the CAT Keep them in School Initiative.

Busa has secured a sponsored vehicle as back-up for her trip, but is looking for a driver for the whole, or parts of the journey. To raise money, she spends her evenings making beaded bracelets with the words “I Support Cat” which she sells at Health Wise stores, Tribal, East London Cycles and Cycle Express for R30.

Once training and the logistics of much-needed sponsors have been tied up, Busa will set off from Buffalo Toyota onto the N2 and along the Garden Route to Cape Town. From there she will crank her pedals up the West Coast to Springbok, and push past Sterkfontein and Polokwane before turning southwards to Nelspruit and Swaziland and hitting the coast at Richard’s Bay, down through Durban, Port Shepstone, Mthatha and back home.

She plans to spend her nights camping or asking B&Bs en route to put her up.

“People are telling me it’s dangerous to do this trip, but I feel South African people are welcoming and supportive and show up when you need help. I would love it if people cycle with me for parts of the trip. I am also going to film the whole route and post it on Facebook and YouTube weekly to add a tourism aspect so that people see South Africa is not just about protests and hijackings.”

Busa has been in touch with extreme adventurer Kim van Kets, who in 2011 ran, cycled and kayaked her way around the periphery of South Africa in a 6772km escapade which she called Tri the Beloved Country.

“I met Kim for coffee and she had a look at my route and gave me advice on training and the daily grind of the journey.

“Some people ask me if I’m crazy, but anyone with a strong mind-set and a goal can accomplish anything.” — barbarah@dispatch.co.za