Win-a-car competition got plenty of mileage

East London’s Banele Mpongwana is the lucky winner of the Daily/Saturday Dispatch win-a-car competition.Mpongwana’s name was chosen out of more than 100 000 entries at the Dispatch offices in Beacon Bay yesterday.

The win-a-car competition was launched on July 28 and marketing and circulation manager Ryan Megaw said the competition was well received by Dispatch readers.

“We had an activation in Butterworth and the marketing guy sold more than 1000 copies on the day. Again, in Mdantsane, we sold more than 1000 copies while doing an activation,” he said.

Out of more than 100 000 entries, 10 were randomly selected from the poll by Dispatch staff and a Peugeot representative. To ensure the process was fair, an auditor from Marais and Smith was present.

Dispatch editor Sibusiso Ngalwa then chose the winner and two runners-up.

The winner will be contacted on Monday.

Megaw said the marketing and circulation teams “took the car to the public”.

“We did a lot of work to make sure it went to all of the our distribution areas in the province. People were really excited about it.”

Circulation supervisor Namhla Viteka, who was also one of the people travelling all over the province, said they would work on some things to make the competition even better next year.

Marketing assistant Wanga Mjoli said this year’s win-a-car competition was bigger than previous competitions. “The response from the public was great. It feels really good to know that we are giving back to the community that supports us,” he said. —poliswap@dispatch.co.za