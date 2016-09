An Eastern Cape-born music producer and DJ, Lindile “DJ Goggi” Pinana, was killed in a mob justice attack on Monday in Pretoria, while his older brother Terry was severely injured.

Dimbaza-born Pinana died soon after the attack while he was being taken to hospital.

Terry, who was once married to music sensation K B Motsilanyane, is still fighting for his life at an undisclosed Pretoria hospital.

