‘Witch’ killings target elderly

Eight women from a rural village just 30km west of Mthatha have been killed in witchcraft-related attacks in the last five years.

Ndibela village, in the Bhityi Administrative Area, has gained notoriety as one of the most unsafe places in the province for elderly women to live.

Most of the victims were killed in front of their children or grandchildren.

They are among a group of more than 50 elderly women and children who have lost their lives in rural areas of Transkei in the past seven years.

Most were killed in witchcraft-related attacks, while others were simply killed by criminals who were after their meagre belongings.

Many of the women, some as old as 90 years of age, were raped before being shot, strangled, stoned, burnt or hacked to death.

In many cases, the attackers are still at large.

The Daily Dispatch has spent the past two weeks travelling the region tracking down and interviewing family members of those who lost their lives.

The family members spoke of the horror at witnessing their loved ones being killed and told of how they now lived in fear, wondering if the attackers would return.

That fear permeates beyond homestead walls and into the village where other elderly woman, living on their own or with young grandchildren, worry they could be next.

Ndibela village resident Feziwe Fuba, 35, who lost her mother, Nokholeji Fuba, 69, in October last year, told of how the attack still haunted the family.

Fuba said a group of armed suspects stormed their rondavel under the cover of darkness and fired 13 bullets into her mother’s body.

“They wanted to make sure that she was dead. They had no mercy,” a tearful Fuba told the Dispatch.

She believes her mother’s murder was related to an accusation made by another villager.

“The villager’s son died in a car accident and soon after she accused my mother of practising witchcraft.”

Her sister, Nolitha, said police had told the family that the firearm used to kill their mother had been used in a similar killing in the nearby village of Dindala.

“We believe this proves that these are criminals hired to kill anyone accused of witchcraft,” said Nolitha.

The Dispatch investigation revealed that other women who lost their lives in Ndibela village include:

Ntuzana Velaphi, 59, a mother of seven, who died after being shot seven times in front of her three daughters on October 23 last year;

Soyiyo Booi, Vuyelwa Booi, Nominithi Booi, 70, and a 14-year-old grandchild Lulamela, shot and killed in September last year and;

MaMyirha Gqombozana and Nombuthuma Masango, killed in 2009.

Many family members of those killed have fled the village in fear of their own lives.

An outspoken critic of witchcraft-related attacks, Queen Tina MaDosini Ndamase, of Western Mpondoland , said elderly women were often accused of being “witches” because of their skin complexion, age and looks.

Men are almost never accused.

Ndamase, who is the Imbumba Yamakhosikazi Akomkhulu (Forum of Royal Wives) president, said superstitions in rural communities ran deep.

If one family is suffering, they often look to blame others.

“When people fail in their endeavours, they tend to blame others for that…women in rural villages will be targets. They will be accused of this without any evidence being tested,” she said.

In August 2010, five family members – a grandmother and her four young grandchildren – were hacked to death in Sigubudu village in Ngqeleni, after being accused of witchcraft.

Masilenge Bambusiba, 80, her three grandsons, Lwazi Bambusiba, 17, Lwando Bambusiba, 10, Vele Nogemane, 9, and her granddaughter Ezile Nogemane, 5, were found dead in a pool of blood at their home.

A relative was later arrested, along with other suspects.

He allegedly told other family members that Bambusiba and the grandchildren were witches.

While authorities are aware of the attacks on the elderly, it appears that not much has been done.

OR Tambo district municipality executive mayor Nomakhosazana Meth admitted crime against women and children was rife in her district.

“Ukuthwala [forced marriages of young girls], raping of elderly and young women, accusing them of witchcraft, these are some of the crimes regularly committed against these human beings, who are treated like creatures,” said Meth.

The mayor said witchcraft was a “myth” yet many people still believe in it. “We need solutions to assist stop this,” she said.

Meth said an increase in drugs and alcohol being consumed in rural villages was also to blame.

She said the department of safety and liaison was in the process of establishing community safety forums to help identify perpetrators or prevent crime before it happened.