Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane has died – reports

    It has been confirmed that gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane is dead‚ according to Drum.

    Details around his death are unclear at this stage‚ but TshisaLIVE believes he died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning.

    The singer made headlines last year after he bought his pastor a R1.9 Mercedes.

    The Kulungile Baba hitmaker said that Pastor Anosike “saved his life through prayer” and he felt he had to repay him.

    It was later reported that he was struggling to make the payments.

    Ncwane’s management team have been unavailable for comment. His booking agent and cousin told TshisaLIVE that they could not comment.

    A woman by the name of Mmatona Ntuane who apparently works at the KZN Department of Health broke the news on Twitter earlier today.

    4. Rest in peace mfo Ka Ncwane soze ilibaleke imisebenzi yakho,uI’ve helped many ngomculo wakho. Kodwa kufa ulutshaba luphi na ulwamvila lwakho

    7. Comment:ngidabukile emoyeni kungathi liphupho nje mhlambe ngilele nzophaphama ngizwe into ehlukile,,,oooooooh kufa awunamahloni

    11. Death be not proud!! Just like that? May your soul rest in peace sifiso Ncwane.Condolences to your family,friends and fans,i always the people we loose on this earth we will meet again in a different life a better one hopefully.God Bless!!!

    12. This is unbelievable, it seems like a dream while is reality any way nothing we can comment because God did his work and is only him a solution of Ncwane’s family. I am so sad, ngizo hlala ngiyabonga wuthanda umqulo wakho, RIPComment:

    15. Rest in peace Mr Ncwane.you will always be remembered,may the God of love accept your soul and protect your beloved ones that you have left behind.your wife&children.You will never be forgotten….Mr honourable Ncwane..farewell

    16. Comment: Aw impela kubuhlungu ukusishiya emhlabeni kwakho mfokaNcwane. Umculo wakho uyohlezi umnandi njalo, ngakho uyohlezi usezinhliziyweni zethu. Ziyohamba izinsizwa kuyosala izibongo. Kulungile baba. Rest in peace Gwamanda.

    17. Comment:may his soul rest in peace sfiso ncwane mntwana kankulunkulu siyohlangana ngelinye ilanga ezulwini hamba kahle qhawe lama qhawe!!;(;(;(;(;(;(

