Gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane has died – reports

It has been confirmed that gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane is dead‚ according to Drum.

Details around his death are unclear at this stage‚ but TshisaLIVE believes he died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday morning.

The singer made headlines last year after he bought his pastor a R1.9 Mercedes.

The Kulungile Baba hitmaker said that Pastor Anosike “saved his life through prayer” and he felt he had to repay him.

It was later reported that he was struggling to make the payments.

Ncwane’s management team have been unavailable for comment. His booking agent and cousin told TshisaLIVE that they could not comment.

A woman by the name of Mmatona Ntuane who apparently works at the KZN Department of Health broke the news on Twitter earlier today.

Tweets by MMatona