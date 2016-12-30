Libraries face cuts over lack of finance

Buffalo City Metro acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana has warned council may need to cut staff operations across the metro’s libraries in an attempt “to meet grant limitations”.

In a report before council, Ncunyana said it was a challenge that the council’s budget carried a “substantial burden for a non-municipal function due [to] the shortfall presented by this grant”.

He was referring to a R15-million cash grant allocated by the Eastern Cape department of sports, arts and culture (DSRAC) to help the metro deliver library services.

At its meeting on December 14, the council resolved that Ncunyana should sign a memorandum of agreement with DSRAC so that the R15-million could be paid over to the metro.

“There may be a need to reduce the staff operations at the libraries in an attempt to meet the grant limitations,” said Ncunyana in the report.

“The total operating budget for libraries is R31.1-million for 2016-17 financial year. The subsidy amount offered by province for 2016-17 financial year is R15-million,” he said.

It was not clear by yesterday how many or how the workers would be affected if BCM were to reduce staff.

BCM communications officer Bathandwa Diamond said: “There was no resolution taken by council to reduce staff members and there was no directive from the city manager’s office to reduce staff members.”

BCM is in charge of 17 libraries, two mobile libraries, three old age home depots and three prison depots. Diamond said all the libraries had reasonable staff to operate them.

She said BCM would allocate R31-million in addition to the R15-million from the province to sustain the operations of the libraries.

However, the Dispatch reported last year that the metro had a shortage of staff in libraries as BCM had failed to fill posts, some of them dating back to 2012.

Fears were raised of a library service on the verge of collapse, with many librarians believing facilities in Gonubie and NU1 in Mdantsane may be closed after a large section at the East London library was closed “due to staff shortages”.

The section was later reopened after the metro made an about-turn on the decision.

DSRAC spokesman Andile Nduna told the Dispatch yesterday that the funds allocated were to be used for salaries, operational costs, administration, capital projects and security for libraries.

He said in the last financial year the department injected R9.6-million. However the funding was increased this year after the department managed to stretch the fund allocation.

Education analyst Graeme Bloch said the R15-million from the province should be able to make a difference in making sure the libraries remain operational.

He said: “They must not reduce anything as that will result in problems in the libraries, including access to the libraries.”

Ncunyana told a council meeting last year it was noted that the then executive mayor [Alfred Mtsi] would continue to pursue negotiations with National Treasury for more funds to be allocated to BCM libraries. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za