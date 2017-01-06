Another Ford Kuga bursts into flames

An Eastern Cape motorist watched helplessly as her Ford Kuga burst into flames on the R63 between King Williams Town and Dimbaza this afternoon.

Traffic officials and police closed both lanes for over an hour while waiting for the fire department to arrive. According to eyewitnesses, the driver, was crying hysterically as her car went up in flames. According to a traffic official on the scene, the incident was caused by a faulty cooling system.

“The problem is the cooling system – the car started overheating and the exhaust pipe got extremely hot and started producing sparks which led to flames.”

This is the latest Kuga to burn this week in the province. A Port Elizabeth family escaped unharmed after their Kuga burst into flames while driving at Gelvendale.

Similar incidences involving Ford Kugas have been reported countrywide amid mounting pressure from consumers that the company recall thevehicles. -malibongwed@dispatch.co.za