    EC Treasury’s R210m blunder

    By Zingisa Mvumvu -

    The Eastern Cape’s provincial planning and treasury department has failed to spend more than R210-million to beef up infrastructure at some of the province’s municipalities.

    Eastern Cape treasury failed to spend millions allocated for development.

    The non-spending in the 20015-16 financial year was highlighted in a report from the portfolio committee on finance tabled before members of the provincial legislature on Wednesday.

