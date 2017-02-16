US President Donald Trump urged President Jacob Zuma to collaborate on shared security threats and the fight against terrorism during their telephone conversation.

1 of 2

The White House has finally released details‚ albeit brief‚ about their discussion on Monday.

South Africans had a field day speculating what they would say to each other but it turns out the exchange revolved around trade between the two countries and security threats.

“President Donald J. Trump spoke this week with President Jacob Zuma of South Africa to discuss ways to expand cooperation and trade between the United States and South Africa‚” the White House said in a statement.

“President Trump highlighted the strong bilateral trade ties between the two countries and expressed interest in identifying new‚ mutually beneficial opportunities for trade.

“President Trump also suggested that the United States and South Africa do more to collaborate on shared security interests‚ including the fight against terrorism. Both leaders agreed to continue dialogue on these priorities and find ways to deepen the bilateral partnership‚” said the White House.

Trump‚ the businessman and television persona turned president‚ also spoke on Monday to Muhammadu Buhari‚ the president of Nigeria.

It appears that their discussion touched on a number of topics‚ judging by a summary released by the White House. Trump also thanked Buhari for his leadership on the continent.

The two discussed “strong cooperation between the United States and Nigeria‚ including on shared security‚ economic‚ and governance priorities”.

“President Trump underscored the importance the United States places on its relationship with Nigeria‚ and he expressed interest in working with President Buhari to expand the strong partnership.”

They agreed to continue “close coordination and cooperation in the fight against terrorism in Nigeria and worldwide”.

Trump expressed support for the sale of aircraft from the United States to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram.

The US president also thanked Buhari for the “leadership he has exercised in the region and emphasized the importance of a strong‚ secure‚ and prosperous Nigeria that continues to lead in the region and in international forums.”