Prominent South African DJ’s boyfriend arrested

TshisaLIVE has confirmed that the boyfriend of a prominent South African DJ has been arrested and will appear in court on Monday.

It’s believed he was arrested for fraud but he has not yet been charged.

Police confirmed that he would remain in custody until he appeared in court on Monday.

Drum magazine has reported that several people have come forward accusing the man of “stealing their money.”

“We can confirm that a man was arrested at around 2pm and will remain in police custody until Monday when he appears in court‚” said spokesperson Kay Makhubela.

