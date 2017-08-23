Bhisho warns job seekers of cash scam

Eastern Cape provincial health bosses have warned desperate job seekers to be wary of a scam by unscrupulous individuals who allegedly demand R4500 for jobs.

This comes as the department is on a massive recruitment drive and has already advertised some nursing positions. It also plans to advertise 1000 other jobs for doctors, nurses, general workers among others.

Provincial health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo said the department had been inundated with calls from people who have allegedly been swindled by people masquerading as government officials who are charging them around R4500, promising to organise them jobs in the department.

“They appear to have access to their [job seekers] information.

“We don’t know whether it’s people within the department or outside but they call people and ask them to deposit R4500,” he said.

The victims are told to transfer the money via Shoprite’s money market only.

Kupelo said the department’s fraud unit was currently investigating three such cases in Mthatha.

He said the department had advertised nursing positions in the area.

“We want to urge the public not to fall for that. You don’t have to pay for a job in government. There are no jobs for cash in government,” he said.

“We are worried that people continue to do and participate in these criminal activities. Both the person who accepts the money and those who pay it are equally guilty of fraud.”

Kupelo said they had not ruled it out that the scam involves their employees, as the alleged culprits seem to have access to the department’s database.

He said unemployed nurses were being targeted.

The Daily Dispatch spoke to the sister of one of the victims, who declined to have both their names published in the paper, saying it could put both their lives in danger.

She, however, confirmed that her sister had been swindled out of nearly R5000 by someone who referred to himself as Nduku on the phone who promised her a job in return for cash.

“This person insisted that the money be deposited into Shoprite. He also asked for my mother to help him with names of other people who might be looking for jobs. That is when we got suspicious.”

She said the man had stopped answering his phone after the money was transferred to him.

“He seems to know a lot about this side [Libode],” she said.

Kupelo said the 1000 clinical and non-clinical jobs that will be advertised this financial year will be monitored to ensure the process does not get hijacked by unscrupulous individuals hoping to make money by promising people jobs in exchange of cash. — sikhon@dispatch.co.za