Grooving for a positive cause

Here is this week’s list of cool things happening near you.

Rocking for rhinos

JOIN performing musicians Serotonin, Jamie Atterbury and Rory Hare, Bryan Daniel, John Lawrie and Ed Johnson as they jam to raise funds to help protect the rhino orphanages at Portion 43 in Gonubie Main Road this Sunday from 11am. Tickets for the event cost R70 and are available at Lee Gold Music and Dalena Properties in Gonubie. Children under 12 free. Steak rolls and cup cakes will be on sale.

Career awareness exhibit

THE annual Inspire Foundation Group (IFG) Africa Exhibit is at the Roji Skenjana Community Hall in Bhisho in on this Saturday from 10am. FCome and find out more about the IFG Africa community scholarship, Inspire Academy, Gradesmatch, Career Resources and more. For more information, go to www.ifgafrica.org.za.

Album launch

GOSPEL singer Ayanda Shange will be launching his album at City Life Church this Saturday from 5.30pm. The event will feature the likes of Thina Zungu, Butho Vuthela, Takie, Takesure, Wisani and Kgaugelo. Tickets for the event cost R160 and R260. For bookings, contact 043-722-2501.

Party time

CATCH the Back to School Party at Beacon Bay Country Club this Saturday from 6pm. Tickets for the event cost R100. The event will also act as a fundraiser for The Rising Sun Daycare in Duncan Village. For more details, contact Taralyn on 082-722-5688.

Good times with Quentin

PARTY with Quentin at Comrades in Cambridge tomorrow this Friday from 8.15pm. till late. Entry is R20. For table bookings, contact 083-255-3468 by 2pm tomorrow. Friday.

COMING soon…

WELL-known comedian Skhumba Hlophe will be live at The Venue @Hemingways next week Friday from 8pm. Tickets R150, book at Computicket.

UPCOMING gospel songbird Ntando will be live at the Guild Theatre on April 30. R120 gets you in. Tickets available from Computicket.

ANY COOL EVENT YOU WANT TO TELL US ABOUT? Fax (043)043 748-1723 or e-mail gig@dispatch.co.za before 12pm on a Tuesday. The Dispatch reserves the right to publish or discard any information.