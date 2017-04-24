PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

Buffalo City Metro Arnold Africa bodybuilding competition attracted contestants from around the country and across all professional levels of the sport.

1 of 11

The show began when competitors came out – right after the Daily Dispatch’s SIBONGILE NGALWA took an exclusive backstage tour amid the hair dryers, tanning sprays and all the other paraphernalia used to prepare a bodybuilder for a world class competition that eventually was to crown Muzi Malimela.

All contestants were busy with last minute touch-ups while others were simply relaxing. Contrary to what non-athletes may believe, bodybuilders carry lots of food with them. Because they have specific diets all of the competitors had cooler bags filled with their specialised foods.