PHOTO GALLERY: This week’s Top Shots

By Daily Dispatch -

Buffalo City Metro Arnold Africa bodybuilding competition attracted contestants from around the country and across all professional levels of the sport.

1 of 11
IMAGE CONSCIOUS: Luthando Gcasamba checks his muscles in the mirror while getting tanned PICTURE: SIBONGILE NGALWA
LAST MINUTE CHECK: Kiyana Chi from Port Elizabeth was very excited about the bodybuilding competition
FINISHING TOUCH: Bodybuilders helps each other prepare their bodies before the competition
FINAL PULL-UP: East London's Cindy Dredge gets ready to compete in the fitness bikini category
TOP CHOICE: :Overall Winner Muzi Maluleke
LAST MINUTE TONING: Aubrey Arries prepares for the competition
FIT FIFTY: Roger Hill, 52 from Johannesburg who was a first-time contender for the masters category of the bodybuilding competition Contender was very excited to enter
INSTANT TAN: Tanya Pickering getting her legs tanned
BUSY TIME: So much happens backstage in preparation for the competition, from hair and make up to body tanning.
So much happens backstage in preparation for the competition, from hair and make up to body tanning.
GETTING IN THE ZONE: Casey Danca of Mthatha relaxing before the big show

The show began when competitors came out – right after the Daily Dispatch’s SIBONGILE NGALWA took an exclusive backstage tour amid the hair dryers, tanning sprays and all the other paraphernalia used to prepare a bodybuilder for a world class competition that eventually was to crown Muzi Malimela.

All contestants were busy with last minute touch-ups while others were simply relaxing. Contrary to what non-athletes may believe, bodybuilders carry lots of food with them. Because they have specific diets all of the competitors had cooler bags filled with their specialised foods.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

CAPTCHA

*