EL’s war on drugs heats up

EAST London police made yet another drug bust in the affluent suburb of Beacon Bay yesterday with the arrest of a 23-year-old man found in possession of dagga.

His arrest comes just weeks after an alleged drug related shooting in Buffalo Flats which left a 34-year-old man dead; a second shooting last week leaving another man in a critical condition; and two recent unrelated drug busts in Beacon Bay.

Two people close to the shooting victims have reportedly gone into hiding after rumours surfaced last week that their names were on a hit list.

The recent spate of drug related incidents around the city has led police sources close to the investigations to say that “East London was losing the war on drugs”.

In the first Buffalo Flats shooting, technician Gerald Jansen was shot and killed while sitting in his motor vehicle on October 24 by two unidentified gunmen near John Nash Road.

In the second shooting, a friend of Jansen’s, known to the Dispatch only as “Kappie” is now in a serious condition in an East London hospital after being shot last Thursday in Alphen Road.

This was reportedly the second time Kappie has been shot. A week before the latest shooting, he was wounded after being shot at six times.

Yesterday Jansen’s family said men armed with pistols had approached him as he sat in his vehicle. They asked his name and when he told them they fired four shots and fled on foot.

He died while being transported to hospital by a friend who spoke anonymously to the Daily Dispatch yesterday.

The friend said the killing was drug related. “I know Jansen and he was good friends with Kappie. These shootings are drug related, that I can confirm.

“I was walking nearby when I heard people screaming that Gerald had been shot. I ran to the scene and on my way I came across two coloured guys who were running with guns in their hands,” said the friend.

When he got to the vehicle, he saw Jansen lying motionless.

“I grabbed him and put him in my car and I rushed to Frere. When I got there they put him on a stretcher but I was told that he had passed away,” said the friend who had known Jansen for more than 10 years.

Police have not made any arrests in these cases although members of the Crime Intelligence Unit and Organised Crime Unit have taken people in for questioning.

East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala confirmed the shootings and said police were investigating a case of murder and one of attempted murder.

She would not speculate on whether the shootings were drug related.

Sources told the Dispatch that a hit had been put out on Jansen and Kappie by a known drug lord in the area to “send out a message”.

Chairwoman of the Buffalo Flats Neighbourhood watch, Claudett Boswell also said members were aware of “two drug related shooting incidents” in Vergenoeg.

“There are people playing dangerous games in this area and we are scared. But we are willing to help police in stopping these incidents before they start affecting our children,” Boswell said.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Captain Stephen Marais said police had effected yesterday’s drug bust in Beacon Bay – the third since October 25 – after receiving a tip off.

Marais said when police announced their presence, the youth refused them access to the property, ran to the bathroom and began flushing various drugs down the toilet. “The police broke the bathroom window and used minimum force to subdue the suspect.”

He added that by the time the police got to the man, only 232 grams of dagga were recovered.

The man was arrested and charged of dealing with dagga, as well as defeating the ends of justice.

Marais added the bust was led by the he narcotics section of East London K9 Unit.

The same unit was also involved in Monday’s arrest of a man in his mid-30s who had 250g of cocaine and 200 tablets of ecstasy in his possession.

Just over a week ago police pounced on a dagga growing operation beneath the floorboards of a Dolphin Road house, arresting six people including a mother and son.