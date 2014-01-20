Woman dies after illegal abortion

AN EIGHT-month pregnant woman died at Frere Hospital last week following a backstreet abortion.
Concerned Frere CEO, Dr Rolene Wagner, said the 33-yearold woman allegedly had abortion pills inserted into her vagina, which state hospitals also do for pregnancies under 12 weeks (three months).
Wagner said the prescribed number of pills to be inserted at this stage of pregnancy was two, then another two would be inserted, but never more than four.
But indications are that the deceased had inserted 12 pills instead.
“She allegedly had eight to 12 of those pills inserted into her vagina and there was no supervision. Her uterus ruptured; we tried to resuscitate her, but we did not succeed,” Wagner said.
This was not the woman’s first pregnancy and precautions should have been taken when handling the woman’s termination, said the CEO.
At eight months, the woman, whose name is known to the Daily Dispatch, was way past the government’s five month cut-off for termination.
The Dispatch attempted to get the woman’s family to open up about the incident, but they refused to talk about it.
In 2012 the Daily Dispatch reported that about 15% of legal abortions in South Africa in 2011 were done in the Eastern Cape, an increase from the previous year.
It was reported in parliament that 77 771 legal abortions had been performed nationwide that year, and of these 12 397 were carried out in the province.
Wagner said there was an increase in unwanted pregnancies at Frere even though there were no official figures at the time of going to print.
She said women also seemed ignorant of the fact that state hospitals offered free abortions up to a certain stage of pregnancy.
“People are not coming to state hospitals,” said Wagner.
Instead they opt for posters on walls across town blatantly advertising safe abortions by bogus nurses or doctors asking a certain fee for the procedure which usually puts the lives of women at risk.
Wagner stressed there were safer options for women, and government had a new freely available contraceptive by means of an implant that could help young women with family planning and stave off unwanted pregnancies.
She said nurses at Frere were trained in administering this contraceptive.
She also highlighted the need to raise public awareness with regards to contraceptive methods in order to curb unwanted pregnancies and mid-trimester abortions which present themselves as stillbirths at public hospitals and put the lives of women at risk.
She said there was a variety of contraceptive methods that women could opt for which are freely accessible at state facilities such as the new implants, the pill and other forms, suitable for various women and their different needs.
Wagner said the prevention of unwanted pregnancies through contraception was a better, lifepreserving option than ending an unwanted pregnancy by an illegal abortion. —
