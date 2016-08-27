Walter Sisulu VC calls on students & government to find lasting solution to fee increment debacle

Newly inaugurated Walter Sisulu University vice-chancellor Professor Rob Midgley and chancellor Dr Sheila Sisulu have called on students and government to find a lasting solution to the fees increment debacle.

The two were talking at the inauguration at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital Resource Centre in Mthatha today.

Midgley, who has been at the helm since April said with the exception of the recent student protests, he has been warmly welcomed by all.

Sisulu said because she had a child in tertiary she understood how expensive fees are but she also understands the predicament universities find themselves with the no fees increase.

“I urge all of us to redouble our efforts to keep the doors of learning opened at Walter Sisulu University, ” she said.

Midgley called on students not to damage property when protesting.

“It is time to target excellence. The conditions are ripe to make WSU great.

“It would be a mistake to mimic other universities. We must create our own identity and we must start by building institutional pride,” he said.

Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle said government would continue supporting WSU.