Frere boss bags prestigious prize

Frere Hospital chief executive Dr Rolene Wagner has brought glory to Eastern Cape public health by winning the prestigious national Woman of the Year Award in the government category at the glamorous Business Women’s Association (BWA) awards on Friday.

Wagner, who has turned health services at Frere Hospital around since 2012, came out tops while competing with highly recognised women in the government category.

She was up against group financial officer at the Ekurhuleni Metro Municipality, Ramasela Ganda, CEO of Broadband Infraco Puleng Kwele and the chief operating officer in the Presidency, Lakela Kaunda

