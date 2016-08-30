EL doctor sued after patient’s skin blight

An East London doctor is being sued for R5.7-million for allegedly misdiagnosing a disorder and prescribing medication which caused skin damage.

The doctor does not deny giving the patient the medication, but said the patient had used the medication before so he did not need to inform her of its side effects.

Dr Lulamile Jam Jam is being sued by Ziyanda Qubu after the doctor diagnosed her with epilepsy in 2010 and prescribed Tegretol, which is used to treat certain types of seizures.

Qubu told the court she was told to take a 400mg dose twice a day for seven days.

In his court papers, Jam Jam said Qubu was supposed to take the medication daily for two weeks.

Qubu told the court she developed an itchy rash which led to a rare condition known as Steven Johnson’s syndrome – a possible side effect of Tegretol.

She also alleges Jam Jam himself dispensed the medication to her instead of giving her a prescription to use at a pharmacy.

Jam Jam told the court he prescribed the medication to her “as she was already using the drug at the time of her admission”.

He said Tegretol was a well-known drug used for the treatment of epilepsy.

“[Jam Jam] pleads that he wrote out a prescription for [Qubu] and did not dispense the drug personally,” the doctor’s court papers read in part.

“The development of Steven Johnson’s Syndrome as a result of the use of Tegretol is rare and occurs in approximately one to six in every 10000 new users in countries with mainly Caucasian populations,” Jam Jam said in his papers.

He said at the time Qubu was admitted at Life St Dominic’s Hospital, he did not inform her that the use of Tegretol would result in the development of Steven Johnson’s syndrome.

“Under the circumstances that she was not a new user, such advice was deemed unnecessary,” Jam Jam said, adding that when Qubu left the hospital she did not show any allergic reactions or side effects.

Qubu said she was seen by a dermatologist who diagnosed her with toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Qubu said Jam Jam had failed to refer her to an ophthalmologist until 16 days after the dermatologist had recommended such.

Jam Jam said he gave Qubu due regard and he treated her in accordance with standards expected of a specialist physician.

“[Jam Jam] denied that he breached the doctor-patient relationship and that he negligently acted in breach of his general duty of care,” Jam Jam’s court papers read.

Qubu is suing for past and future hospital expenses, loss of earning capacity and general damages to the amount of R5.7-million.

Yesterday the case was postponed to a later date for expert witnesses to be available.