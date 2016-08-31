Angry group kidnaps ex-councillor’s daughter

A former ANC councillor in Ntabankulu fears for his family’s safety after his daughter was kidnapped and held hostage by angry villagers yesterday.

The mob allegedly also assaulted Siwili Magagasa’s wife, Nofikile, broke house windows and damaged his property.

The drama unfolded after the group, claiming to be ANC members, went to the 64-year-old’s Lugangeni village home in Ntabankulu and accused him of manipulating ANC councillor candidate nomination processes in Ward 4.

*More in the Dispatch today.