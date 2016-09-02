No fatalities in Beacon Bay triple car crash

A motorist suffered a fractured jaw after his vehicle crashed into a stationary bakkie on Bonza Bay Road yesterday.

Police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said two vehicles – a bakkie and a Ford Fiesta – were stationary when a Nissan Sentra collided with them.

“A Nissan Sentra hit the bakkie from behind. The impact caused the bakkie to hit the Ford Fiesta. One person was injured and they were rushed to hospital,” Mqala said.

It is believed that the Sentra was a taxi.

Melissa van Rooyen of Dynamic Emergency services said one of the patients in the Sentra was trapped in the vehicle.

“The patient was extracted and rushed to hospital in a critical condition,” Van Rooyen said.

Health spokesman Siyanda Manana yesterday confirmed that two people, who were in the Sentra, were rushed to Frere Hospital after the collision.

“The patients, aged 19 and 31, were received at Frere where the 19-year-old was treated for a bruise on the forehead.

“The 31-year-old, who was the driver, had a fractured jaw and an injury near the eye,” Manana said.

By late yesterday afternoon the driver was still at the hospital and there was a possibility he would be admitted overnight for observation. — Siya Boya