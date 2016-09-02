Pastor of high moral principles mourned

The religious fraternity is mourning the death of well-known moral regeneration activist and member of the Buffalo City Church Leaders Forum, Pastor Mxolisi David Qaba.

The Assemblies of God (AOG) church cleric died last week after a short illness. At the time of his death, Qaba was a pastor of the AOG church in Nompumelelo township, Beacon Bay, and Border region vice-chairman.

Qaba became a full-time pastor in 1996 after years being actively involved in church activities.

He travelled all over the country preaching.

His daughter Nokubonga Qaba described her father as a family man who loved them all equally.

“As much as he travelled a lot, he would make sure he had time for his family and he was very much involved in our personal lives,” Nokubonga said.

His twin sons, Bhekinkosi and Buhlebenkosi, are rugby players, “and dad would make sure that he attends the game to watch them”.

“One time he even travelled to Pretoria to watch them play,” she said.

Nokubonga said her father instilled in them high moral values, and was “a man of truth”.

Although he was not a singer himself, Qaba was involved in music, according to gospel singer Khanyisa Sabuka.

“He played a very significant role in our growth as a gospel singer. Malibongwe Gcwabe and Veliswa Skeyi were also groomed by him. We would ask him to come and preach when we had music shows,” she said.

Buffalo City Church Leaders’ Forum interim chairman Pastor Ndiphiwe Mcotheli said Qaba had played an instrumental role in the formation of the structure, “We worked very well with him,” he said.

Assemblies of God Border region acting regional secretary Freddie Magugu described Qaba as a brave and truthful person.

“He would speak the truth even if it meant he would be unpopular. We have lost a man of great stature,” he said.

“We feel he was still going to make a lot of contribution, but no one could have stood before the will of God.”