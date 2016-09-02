Sanitary gift helps girls stay in school

In an effort to bring back confidence and dignity to many young female pupils who skip classes when menstruating due to not having sanitary towels, Eastern Cape first lady Fuzie Masualle and retailers Clicks donated reusable pads to 500 girls in Tsholomnqa yesterday.

The reusable towels can be used for about five years, unlike normal over-the-counter disposable sanitary towels.

The donation formed part of a big drive by Clicks to help keep female pupils in school.

Masualle said many teachers noticed that female pupils often missed school as they were menstruating and did not have sanitary pads.

Speaking to the Daily Dispatch, Masualle said she decided to visit the school to help.

Clicks spokeswoman Liat Beinart said the idea behind the reusable pads was to look for a sustainable solution.

“A friend of mine came up with this idea after her daughter’s school asked girls to come with pads every month, so she thought it wasn’t really a sustainable solution to the problem,” she said.

Beinart said the reusable pads were a sustainable solution for girls living in rural areas who could not afford them or travel to a shop to buy them.

“Girls do not have to skip school for something that is perfectly normal – that is part of being a woman,” she said.

The event took place at the school premises yesterday morning, hosted by the Fuzie Masualle Foundation, in association with Clicks.

Masualle said: “I established my foundation with the aim of improving conditions of disadvantaged communities.

“Looking at our province at large, you would notice that it is poor – this is also trying to meet our government halfway and assist where it can’t reach on time.”

The pads are environmentally friendly and will soon be available at Clicks stores countrywide.

Head of department at the school, Bukelwa Xego, said it was always a huge stress for female pupils, who would approach teachers privately for help.

“This is a milestone for us as we will be able to hand them these pads and show them how to use them,” she said.

“Previously it was difficult for teachers to help them when they would come crying to us.” —

