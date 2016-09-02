Students destroy Lovedale property

Lovedale College management was forced to close its main campus in Alice indefinitely yesterday after protesting students burnt a building and two vehicles on Wednesday night.

A third vehicle torched as a result of the protest action was a firefighting truck.

In response, management has ordered students to vacate residences until further notice.

The protest action, which started on Monday, was a result of a shortfall in National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funding and delays in students receiving their tuition fee deposit refunds.

When the Daily Dispatch arrived at the Alice campus yesterday, the burnt vehicles could be seen at the institution’s premises while some parts of the gutted building were still burning.

The building, which is used for various events at the campus, was totally destroyed.

The roof had collapsed and the windows were broken.

A nearby house where Lovedale Alice campus principal Zingisa Nxazonke lives was also damaged by students who stoned the house, breaking several windows.

It was not clear if Nxazonke was home at the time.

Alice campus student representative council chairman Msekeli Mkhwibiso said their grievances included a lack of practicals in their academic programme and the allocation of NSFAS funds.

“We have been engaging with management but in vain, so on Monday we decided to embark on a strike action to voice our concerns,” Mkhwibiso said.

“We are still waiting for our tuition fee deposit refunds that we paid at the beginning of the year.”

Mkhwibiso said students were demonstrating peacefully until they were shot at by police after they refused to disperse.

“Police started shooting at us and we ran and we used stones to fight back. The next thing the institution’s car was burnt,” he said.

Police arrested 15 of the students, who were later released on warning and are due to appear in the Alice Magistrate’s Court today.

Police spokesman Captain Khaya Tonjeni said those arrested were aged 20 to 23.

“They were arrested on charges of public violence, contravention of the traffic act and malicious damage to property,” Tonjeni said.

Responding to the student’s grievances, Nxazonke said management was addressing some of the issues raised.

“When the allocated funds were not enough for all of our students ,we then requested more funds [from the department of education] and we were promised that we will get more funding,” she said.

“So we are currently in that process. Even with their refunds, we are addressing that. It’s just that students are impatient.”

She said the campus would remain closed until further notice. — simphem@dispatch.co.za