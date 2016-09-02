Ward battle results in crime claim

Barely a month after being elected to lead her ward, an ANC councillor from Buffalo City Metro has found herself in hot water after a resident from her ward opened a criminal case against her for “harassment” and “verbal and mental abuse”.

Ward 44 councillor Sixolisiwe Ntsasela is currently under investigation by the King William’s Town police after she and another person were arrested two weeks ago on charges of crimen injuria laid by Nancy Setshego of Qhalashe location near King.

BCM DA leaders in council this week reported the alleged abuse of their member, and DA councillor Terence Fritz called for “immediate action on the matter”.

However, their hopes for action to be taken against Ntsasela were objected to by ANC councillors who defended Ntsasela, saying the case was still under investigation.

Executive mayor Xola Pakati said: “This matter is sub judice, meaning it’s under trial or being considered by a judge or court so we can’t run simultaneous investigations about the same matter. We will let the case follow due processes before we can take any action.”

Council speaker Alfred Mtsi said a person was innocent until proven guilty.

Setshego told the Dispatch the fight between Ntsasela and herself was politically motivated.

“She has accused me of stealing members from the ANC and has been harassing me calling me all sorts of names from being a witch to being a murderer,” said Setshego.

“She came to my house with her partner and another man and they harassed me. My house is regularly stoned and although I had opened a case against her, I was told in court that statements from witnesses had been lost.

“Her abuse followed even after I opened that case.

“She even threatened to evict me from my home,” Setshego said.

Ntsasela denied the allegations against her yesterday.

“I don’t have the power to evict anyone in that community.

“This is just a continuation of a political battle between the ANC and DA in the ward.

“I have never threatened that woman, I don’t even know where she lives. The allegations against me are politically motivated and she has been the one who has been talking badly about me,” she said.

Police spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa said the case would be presented to the senior prosecutor after it was withdrawn from court when the accused appeared. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za