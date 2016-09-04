Murder stats up – and down

Mdantsane township’s murder count statistics are on the decline, while numbers reported in other police stations such as Gonubie, Beacon Bay and Fleet Street have increased in the past year.

This is according to the station-by-station police statistics released by national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khomotso Phahlane yesterday.

Mdantsane, the country’s second biggest township after Soweto, recorded 37 murders – five less than last year.

East London’s Fleet Street police station had 11 more murders compared to last year, with 41 this year. Statistics in Beacon Bay more than doubled from 11 to 22, while Gonubie was up by six to a total of 16 this year.

Buffalo Flats police station saw a total of 16 killings, (one up from last year).

Cambridge police station also recorded 16 murders, also one up from last year. In Mthatha, there were 122 murders, up from 92, while Port St Johns had 15 more killings compared to last year’s 38.

There were 44 reported murders in Tsolo, five less than last year’s figures.

Grahamstown saw 16 murders, up five from last year.

Port Alfred had no reported murders, but 13 reported in nearby Nemato township.

In Komani, there were 14 reported murders, an increase of six murders compared to last year’s stats.

Bhisho’s murder count remained at five, but King William’s Town reported 15 killings, up by three compared to last year.

In Dimbaza, 15 people were killed, up by two from last year, while Hogsback had no murders reported.

In nearby Alice, 19 people were reportedly murdered, 10 more than last year.

Rhodes village went from their first murder in seven years in 2014-15, with three murders reported last year. — mikel@dispatch.co.za