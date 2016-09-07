Building blokes set winning foundations

East London bodybuilders Larnelle Fredericks and Marco Ferrucci enjoyed a superb South African Bodybuilding Championships over the past weekend as they emerged as champions of their respective divisions.

Both Fredericks and Ferrucci placed first in the Buffalo City champs in August and took that momentum into the SA Champs to seal the national titles.

For Fredericks it was a case of finally claiming the big one as he secured the national junior U23 title after winning his junior division at the Buffalo City Champs and then being named the overall winner of the Buffalo City event.

“I was very happy to get the win,” said Fredericks.

“It was my third attempt at the SA title, so it was finally great to get it.

“I didn’t really pay attention to who I was up against at the champs, I just went in confident, ready to pose and I went to win, so it all came off in the end.”

Ferrucci was battling it out in the men’s masters physique division and he beat out a host of top contenders to take the title.

“This was the big one I was chasing all year,” said Ferrucci.

“I entered into Arnold’s earlier this year and then the Border champs, but this was the big one for me.

“Getting the win will certainly open some doors for me and I am looking forward to the next challenge.”

For Buffalo City as a whole it was a very impressive showing as the team again made some top placings in the various divisions.

Mveliso Tapi with a second place in the men’s lightweight division, which had a very large field, and Cindy Dredge with a third place in the bikini beach fitness over 163cm, which was a very competitive field in which the winner went on to take the overall bikini fitness title, were the two main standouts after the two champs.

The SA team for the various world champs will now be selected soon and all four should make the teams.

It will be Fredericks first time at the world champs, although he was selected on two previous occasions but was unable to go due to financial constraints.

“I am excited for the world champs, the goal is always to win and if it is possible it will be done.”

Ferrucci was selected for the SA team to go to the world champs last year and that experience will give him a good idea of what to expect this time round.

“When I was there last year in Spain my eyes were opened up, it is a completely different ball game competing internationally,” said Ferrucci.

“The quality of the athletes is phenomenal and we still have a lot to learn back here in SA.”

With the juniors and masters going to the same worlds, both Fredericks and Ferrucci will travel together and with them both also belonging to the same gym in Body Culture, it will benefit them in the end.