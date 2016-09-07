Cops rescue New Brighton man after mob pelts him with stones

By TMG Digital -

Members of the Public Order Policing unit had to intervene in a case of mob justice in New Brighton on Wednesday morning.

This follows a search by angry community members on Tuesday night for the man who abducted and murdered seven-year-old Sonia Payi at the weekend. Sonia’s body was found on Monday afternoon.

Police rescued a man from an angry mob following the murder of a 7 year-old girl.
However‚ it has not been confirmed whether Wednesday morning’s mob justice – or the man community members attacked– was related to Sonia’s tragic death.

The man‚ who was chased by about 200 residents‚ was pelted with stones and beaten. — TMG Digital/The Herald

