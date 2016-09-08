‘Abducted’ girl claims she was kidnapped by her boyfriend, returns home

The 17-year-old Zwelitsha teenage girl who sent the police and her community on a wild goose chase for three days, has since returned home claiming she was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Lindokuhle Mavuka, a Grade 11 pupil from Thembalabantu High School, returned safe to her Zone 3 home last night, said her grandmother Elizabeth Mlandu, who lives with her.

According to Mlandu, the teenager said she was kidnapped and held hostage by her ex -boyfriend who lives in a King William’s Town village.

“I didn’t want to ask her more questions because I wanted her to go back to school because they are writing exams.”

Mlandu said more questions would be asked at a later stage once the school exams are over.

The science and maths pupil got everyone worried after failing to return from an errand in King William’s Town on Monday where she went to withdraw money for her grandmother.

She had sent a last chilling WhatsApp message to her stepmother informing her that the taxi she hitched from King William’s Town to Zwelitsha took a different turn speeding towards Bhisho.

The message sent at 7.53pm on Monday was the last time the family heard from Mavuka and her cellphone had since been off until she returned home yesterday around 7pm.

Police spokeswoman captain Siphokazi Mawisa said: “Yesterday at about 6.10pm the family telephonically informed the police that the girl returned home. They didn’t mention where she had been.”