BCM to raze 300 homes near airport

About 300 homes at Bhongweni farm near the East London Airport face demolition after the Buffalo City Metro resolved to begin a “legal eviction process” of illegally built structures.

The land in question is in the process of being transferred after it was donated to BCM by the national Department of Public Works.

The houses, some of them large homes, started mushrooming in the area about four years ago and some are still being built, despite the Department of Public Works having put up signs warning against the illegal invasion and threatening legal action.

Eskom disconnected the electricity supply last Friday to 23 of the households, while others continue to feed off the grid – for now.

This is despite the fact that Eskom connected the residents only last year, arguing that this would minimise illegal connections.

Eskom’s disconnection came two days after the BCM council received acting city manager Nceba Ncunyana’s progress report on Bhongweni, originally known as Greydell farm.

Ncunyana’s report highlighted issues surrounding the donation of the land and came up with a number of solutions to the problems.

He said a solution for the current land invasion would be to begin a “legal eviction process”.

“Land is under threat of future invasion … Notice boards, security patrols, notices to all affected households,” Ncunyana wrote.

He said “rich folk” had built permanent structures in the area earmarked for future airport extension.

Ncunyana recommended that the “eviction process of unauthorised land occupation commence and structures be demolished” – adding that the homes were too close to the airport, which was against aviation regulations because of noise levels which could permanently impair hearing.

The Overton Primary School, which caters for the foundation phase grades, will also have to be be relocated outside the 55 decibel “noise contour”, the report stated.

BCM also wants to use the land for other non-residential uses including a sports field, industrial and urban agriculture purposes.

But the municipality did not specify when the process would start or what would happen to the families who had built there.

Public Works spokesman Thami Mchunu said the department was still the current owner.

“The registration and transfer of the property has not been effected pending an intergovernmental solution … to the land invasions on site,” Mchunu said.

The solution could not be “released until presented to all the principals of the intergovernmental team first”.

Mchunu said the illegal occupants were in the direct flight path of incoming and departing planes and said that was “very dangerous and could impair hearing”.

“This has been communicated to the illegal occupants by BCM.

“The department is not aware of any electrical disconnection on the site and considers any electrical connections on site to be illegal.”

Eskom spokeswoman Ntombekhaya Mafumbatha said they initially connected the houses to discourage illegal connections.

“The decision was necessitated by the extent of illegal connections in that area and the safety of the community members, including Eskom employees who operate in Greydell farm,” she said.

BCM spokesman Sibusiso Cindi also distanced BCM from the electrification, saying Eskom electrified the illegally built structures “without any input or request for information nor input from the BCM”.

“Eskom provided electricity to that area to consumers who could afford the connection fees.

“However, by electrifying those houses, Eskom set an expectation that they will provide services within this area for everybody, including the poor who had no money to pay for the connection fees,” Cindi said.

Residents said Eskom officials accompanied by police even took away distribution boxes inside their homes. — mamelag@dispatch.co.za