Rio rowing star out to win in Port Alfred

A champion South African rower who overcame cancer to win a silver medal at the recent Rio Olympics has set his sights on winning gold at the Varsities Boat Race in Port

Alfred.

Lawrence Brittain, who missed out on Olympics gold by less than three seconds, has set his sights on winning a record eighth straight regatta title when he takes to the water with the University of Pretoria team.

The defending champions are hoping that Brittain and the other two Olympians in their eight-person boat, Jake Green and David Hunt, will help them scoop gold again at this weekend’s prestigious race on the serpentine Kowie River.

Brittain, who was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin’s Lymphoma two weeks after the 2014 Varsities Boat Race in Port Alfred, yesterday said he thought his Olympics dream was over after he found out he had cancer.

“There were many times during my chemotherapy that I thought I would never row again,” he admitted.

Brittain said the physical strength he had gained from years of rowing and the positive attitude had helped him beat cancer.

Although giving up all rowing for five months during his treatment was difficult, Brittain’s recovery was so quick, he was back on the water in time to help Tuks win gold again at last year’s Varsities Boat Race. “It is the best race of the South African season and there was no way I was going to miss it.”

Hunt and Green, who surprised many when they made the Olympics finals in the four-man boat and missed out on bronze by two seconds, said the impressive results the trio had achieved in Rio haD inspired them to do even better at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We did so well in Rio, we even surprised ourselves,” Green said.

Although there are distinct differences between the 2km straight-line race at the Olympics and the 5.2km snaking Port Alfred river race, all three Olympians agreed that paddling through the pain barrier was the biggest obstacle they had had to overcome. Brittain said training with other Olympians at Tuks and rowing in a team that included others who had rowed for South Africa had turned them into a cohesive unit.

From humble beginnings in 1980, when the University of Cape Town challenged Wits University to a rowing race, the annual Varsities Boat Race has grown into a huge event that now attracts men and women from eight South African universities.

Besides attracting hundreds of rowers, coaches and team officials, the annual event also pulls thousands of spectators to the resort town from across the country.

Sunshine Coast Tourism head, Sandy Birch, yesterday said the annual event was a huge cash spinner for the resort town during the lean months before Christmas.

She said a party village and camping facility for 700 people on the banks of the Kowie River had been fully booked – along with 1300 beds at accommodation establishments in the town. — davidm@dispatch.co.za