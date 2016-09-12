Kind act reverses cruel prank.

A Cruel act against a homeless East London man resulted in a selfless act of kindness by a West Bank resident.

Delicia Schoenfeldt last week donated a sleeping bag, clothes and food to Ayanda Matyobeni after seeing a Saturday Dispatch article on how the semi-literate man was given a begging board that read: “No money for booze and drugs please help!!! Thank you.”

Schoenfeldt said she was moved to take action after seeing the reaction from people on the Daily Dispatch’s Facebook page.

The mother of two said she was deeply hurt by the actions of the person who had written the board for the beggar.

“I was actually hurt when I saw that someone could do something so cruel to someone who can’t read and all the cruel remarks around it,” she said.

Matyobeni was given food including bread, porridge, rice, vegetables and a cool drink.

“I am very happy. My heart is very happy. I have never gotten so much help from anyone,” Matyobeni said. “I love what she has done for me. I will have something to eat and clothes to change into.”

Schoenfeldt said she had received donations from two other people after making a Facebook appeal for assistance.

Matyobeni said he hoped to get a job as a cleaner.

Schoenfeldt also donated a sleeping bag for the 29-year-old, who sleeps in an abandoned house in Beacon Bay.

“He is a kind-hearted person,” she said.

The donation also included shoes and food for the future.

Matyobeni had told the Dispatch that “the message was written for me by the madam at the liquor store”.

However, when contacted the manager at the store denied the claim.