Kind act reverses cruel prank

By Silusapho Nyanda -

A Cruel act against a homeless East London man resulted in a selfless act of kindness by a West Bank resident.

Delicia Schoenfeldt last week donated a sleeping bag, clothes and food to Ayanda Matyobeni after seeing a Saturday Dispatch article on how the semi-literate man was given a begging board that read: “No money for booze and drugs please help!!! Thank you.”

Kind act reverses cruel prank.
Kind act reverses cruel prank.

Schoenfeldt said she was moved to take action after seeing the reaction from people on the Daily Dispatch’s Facebook page.

The mother of two said she was deeply hurt by the actions of the person who had written the board for the beggar.

“I was actually hurt when I saw that someone could do something so cruel to someone who can’t read and all the cruel remarks around it,” she said.

Matyobeni was given food including bread, porridge, rice, vegetables and a cool drink.

“I am very happy. My heart is very happy. I have never gotten so much help from anyone,” Matyobeni said. “I love what she has done for me. I will have something to eat and clothes to change into.”

Schoenfeldt said she had received donations from two other people after making a Facebook appeal for assistance.

Matyobeni said he hoped to get a job as a cleaner.

Schoenfeldt also donated a sleeping bag for the 29-year-old, who sleeps in an abandoned house in Beacon Bay.

“He is a kind-hearted person,” she said.

The donation also included shoes and food for the future.

Matyobeni had told the Dispatch that “the message was written for me by the madam at the liquor store”.

However, when contacted the manager at the store denied the claim.

Recommended

EL Street Store receives mountains of support East London's homeless will have the opportunity to browse, pick and fit clothes and shoes when the city hosts its first Street Store in April. The unique pop-up charity store allows the homeless to choose from different clothes donations. picture: The Street Store Facebook Page.Homeless will get to choose own clothing ART OF DECEPTION: The homeless beggar had no idea what was written on his board Picture: FACEBOOKBeggar tricked: ” a white madam wrote it for me” WATCH: Homeless embark on shopping spree at city’s first Street Store

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say