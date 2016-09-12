Woman from EL crowned Mrs Jo’burg

East London-born Jaci Tibbit has been crowned Mrs Johannesburg 2016.

Tibbit, a businesswoman and mother of two boys, Jack, 7, and Kingsley, 5, received the honour at a prestigious event.

She said she was “blessed” to be handed the title, which would give her a platform from which to make a difference in the lives of others.

“A big passion of mine is to continue empowering and impacting other women, to [encourage them to] believe in themselves so that they, too, can realise their potential.

“All things are possible when you just put your heart and mind to it, and have faith. If your faith is big your dreams will be big, it is that simple; just be who you want to be.”

Tibbit said she could not begin to explain how overwhelmed she was when announced as Mrs Johannesburg 2016.

“The feeling was sublime and surreal, to say the least. I also walked away with Mrs Personality, the debutante award.

“I entered Mrs Johannesburg because I am passionate about making a difference and becoming a role model to the young women of today.

I want to give hope, love, and positively impact on and empower children and people in disadvantaged communities.”

Tibbit said she also had a passion for helping women and children who had suffered abuse, and the elderly.

The pageant is held to raise funds for the projects of the non-profit company Role Models Foundation. The foundation intervenes in impoverished communities in the country, specifically targeting vulnerable groups and assisting with early childhood development programmes through the Imfundo Educare and Skills Development Project.

“The pageant is really about beauty with a purpose; ordinary women stepping forward to achieve the extraordinary,” said Tibbit. “I have faced many challenges throughout my life which I have overcome, and it has made me a strong, confident and ambitious woman today.

“If we are not living our life to make someone else’s better then we are not really living at all.”