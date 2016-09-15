No bail for accused killer of Maddocks

By David Macgregor -

The Port Alfred tavern owner who claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed popular businessman Noel Maddocks almost 50 times was denied bail by the local magistrate’s court yesterday.

Outraged: Port Alfred tavern owner, Tonny Donile (Subs:corr), during his brief court appearance yesterday for allegedly murdering popular businessman Noel Maddocks Picture: David
Outraged: Port Alfred tavern owner, Tonny Donile during his court appearance in Port Alfred, for the murder popular businessman Noel Maddocks Picture: David MACGREGOR

Magistrate Xolile Dlulisa told Tonny Donile during his bail application that the court could not ignore the number of wounds Maddocks sustained during the alleged attack.

Dlulisa said a lot could be inferred from the injuries both men had sustained during a confrontation at Donile’s ex-girlfriend, Pia Roser’s, house last month.

Earlier, the court heard that Maddocks had almost 50 knife wounds all over his body while Donile had just two injuries on his hands.

Dlulisa said according to evidence during the bail application, it appeared Donile was an “uninvited guest” at the house he used to share with Roser when he arrived during the small hours of the morning and allegedly smashed the door down to get inside.

During the bail application, the court heard affidavit evidence from Roser that she feared for her life if Donile was released on bail.

In the affidavit Roser claimed she was assaulted twice during her six- year relationship with Donile.

She said she had ended it a month before the murder after the second alleged assault by Donile.

According to Roser’s affidavit she had been involved in a relationship with Maddocks for three weeks before the alleged attack and that she fled naked to the police after Donile allegedly smashed in a back door to gain access to the house.

Roser said she feared for her life after Donile allegedly called her twice from prison after he was arrested.

Carstens argued Donile had attacked Maddocks in a jealous rage and had not acted in self-defence.

Defence attorney Basil Williams unsuccessfully argued that Donile was a good father to his five children, had a local business and did not pose a flight risk.

Donile was remanded in custody until October 4 for further investigation.

The brutal murder has divided the town along racial lines and while friends of Maddocks welcomed the decision to deny Donile bail, his supporters were not happy with the outcome. — davidm@dispatch.co.za

Recommended

IMPASSIVE: Port Alfred tavern owner Tonny Donile during his brief court appearance yesterday for allegedly murdering popular businessman Noel Maddocks Picture: DAVID MACGREGORMurder accused says he acted in self-defence Horror at Nyameko High School as pupil stab another during a lunch break.Court hears businessman stabbed about 50 times Tonny Lucius DonilePort Alfred murder suspect makes court appearance Court-and-Handcuffs-300x180Four accused in taxi killing case refuse bail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

Have your say