No bail for accused killer of Maddocks

The Port Alfred tavern owner who claimed he was acting in self-defence when he stabbed popular businessman Noel Maddocks almost 50 times was denied bail by the local magistrate’s court yesterday.

Magistrate Xolile Dlulisa told Tonny Donile during his bail application that the court could not ignore the number of wounds Maddocks sustained during the alleged attack.

Dlulisa said a lot could be inferred from the injuries both men had sustained during a confrontation at Donile’s ex-girlfriend, Pia Roser’s, house last month.

Earlier, the court heard that Maddocks had almost 50 knife wounds all over his body while Donile had just two injuries on his hands.

Dlulisa said according to evidence during the bail application, it appeared Donile was an “uninvited guest” at the house he used to share with Roser when he arrived during the small hours of the morning and allegedly smashed the door down to get inside.

During the bail application, the court heard affidavit evidence from Roser that she feared for her life if Donile was released on bail.

In the affidavit Roser claimed she was assaulted twice during her six- year relationship with Donile.

She said she had ended it a month before the murder after the second alleged assault by Donile.

According to Roser’s affidavit she had been involved in a relationship with Maddocks for three weeks before the alleged attack and that she fled naked to the police after Donile allegedly smashed in a back door to gain access to the house.

Roser said she feared for her life after Donile allegedly called her twice from prison after he was arrested.

Carstens argued Donile had attacked Maddocks in a jealous rage and had not acted in self-defence.

Defence attorney Basil Williams unsuccessfully argued that Donile was a good father to his five children, had a local business and did not pose a flight risk.

Donile was remanded in custody until October 4 for further investigation.

The brutal murder has divided the town along racial lines and while friends of Maddocks welcomed the decision to deny Donile bail, his supporters were not happy with the outcome. — davidm@dispatch.co.za