Case Studies: Hacked, set alight in view of grandsons

Nogcinile Tshele, 61, of Rhawutini village between Port St Johns and Libode was hacked with bush knives, stabbed with sharpened iron bars and then set alight.

Tshele was killed in full view of her young grandsons, aged seven and 11, allegedly by members and supporters of a soccer club, on May 16 this year.

The heavily armed group surrounded her homestead, set two rondavels alight and then killed her.

The group had accused Tshele of witchcraft following the deaths of two Young Aces Football Club players.

One had died in December of “stomach problems”, while a second who was stabbed to death, was buried five days before Tshele was killed.

The Rhawutini community, including parents of the alleged killers, strongly condemned the witchcraft accusations and Tshele’s killing and handed the suspects over to police.

The community raised money to fix Tshele’s burnt house. Police arrested 16 youths. The case is on the go.

Gunmen shoot, kill community icon

Anyone can be accused of practising witchcraft.

Nozukile MaNyawuza Sandile, 73, an executive member of the MK Military Veterans’ Association in the Chris Hani district and a traditional leader in the area, was shot dead on December 28 2015.

Sandile was killed in front of her 14-year-old granddaughter at her home at KwaSandile Great Place in Mnyolo Village near Ngcobo. Three men entered her home at about 6pm and shot her three times. They fired shots at her granddaughter, but missed.

One of the alleged gunmen was arrested about 30 minutes later and the next day Sandile’s brother-in-law was arrested and accused of being the mastermind behind the killing.

It emerged the brother-in-law had allegedly consulted a sangoma after his son died in car accident in September 2015.

Sandile, who was known for her community development work, was accused of practising witchcraft.

Remembering slain Ngqeleni family

Five family members, a grandmother and her four young grandchildren, were hacked to death in Sigubudu village in Ngqeleni, after being accused of witchcraft in August 2010.

Masilenge Bambusiba, 80, her three grandsons, Lwazi Bambusiba, 17, Lwando Bambusiba, 10, Vele Nogemane, 9 and her granddaughter Ezile Nogemane, 5 were found dead in a pool of blood at their home.

A relative was later arrested along with other suspects. He allegedly told other family members that Bambusiba and the grandchildren were witches.

Bambusiba’s eldest daughter Nophumzile Nogemane, 54, said she had been left devastated and angry by the senseless killings. “Why did they have to kill innocent children?” she asked.

“Five years later there are still people dying in this village. Who is killing them then? My mother and children were killed by psychopaths who were possessed by Satan.”

“They were innocent. My mother was not a witch,” Bambusiba’s son, Bongisile, said.

Villagers fearful after triple murder

A Mbizana archbishop and his family were killed two years ago in a triple murder that shocked Mpondoland.

The killing of three members of the Nomaqhiza family sent shockwaves through Lugwijini Village in Mbizana, with many residents fearing they could be next.

Ethiopian Zionist Archbishop Julius Nomaqhiza, 72, his wife, MaGqema Nombeko, 65, and their disabled son, Ayanda, 29, were attacked and killed and their house set alight by villagers on July 27 2014.

Only the couple’s 14-year-old granddaughter survived after she managed to escape through a window.

The killers told the court the killings were motivated by allegations of witchcraft against the victims.

Recalling the events, family spokesman Sobhuza Nyengwa said the archbishop had tried to stop the mob but was killed near to where his son was already lying dead in a pool of blood.

The mob then set Nomaqhiza’s five-roomed house on fire. His wife was burnt alive, but the couple’s granddaughter managed to escape.

Only three people, one a next door neighbour and another, a relative, were found guilty in June.

Three relatives butchered

Three generations of women – an elderly mother, her daughter and granddaughter – were killed by a mob after being accused of witchcraft.

Nomangesi Peter, 74, her daughter Nombulelo Peter, 52, and granddaughter Nobuntu Peter, 34, were kidnapped, tortured and paraded naked through Luqhoqhweni village near Lusikisiki on September 18 2013.

Nomangesi and Nombulelo’s bodies were found that evening by police, about 300m apart.

Their faces had been badly disfigured after they were stoned and hit with blunt objects.

Nobuntu’s mud-covered body was found the following morning, dumped near a stream in the village.

She had also suffered terrible head injuries.

No villagers took part in the search and they also refused to attend the women’s funerals.

Nomangesi’s great-granddaughter, who was 13, in Grade 4, was at school, while her three siblings – aged between one and three – were at home at the time but were left unharmed.

Only one person was ever found guilty of their murders, and sentenced to life imprisonment.