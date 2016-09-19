Have you seen this bunny?

A toy rabbit has broken the heart of a little girl, and her desperate granny is pleading for help to find Rabs the bunny who disappeared from the Guild Theatre in East London.

Grandmother Rose Benn, 59, said her granddaughter Coco Rheeder, aged five, had enjoyed watching Phineas and Ferb last Saturday before Coco misplaced Rabs in the foyer.

“She’s totally heartbroken because she has had Rabs since birth and does everything with him. She even rubs his ear when she goes to sleep at night,” Benn said.

Comforting Coco with other soft toys has had little success and appeals on social media to recover Rabs proved fruitless.

Benn finally turned to the Daily Dispatch and placed a classified advert in Friday’s edition, hoping for a clue to what had happened to her granddaughter’s beloved bunny.

By Friday afternoon she had not had any luck.

“It was my last-ditch effort to find him. We can order another one online, but Rabs has been round the block and been so well loved.”

Please call 0847572535 if you find Rabs. — barbarah@dispatch.co.za