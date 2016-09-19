National Braai Tour a real SA sizzler

Soaring mountain passes, pristine landscapes, top-grade meat and good times – this was the 2016 edition of the annual National Braai Tour.

After seven days of braaiing and camping, the tour ended in a fanfare of sparks, plumes of aromatic smoke, and the click-clacking of braai tongs at the final camp in Addo National Elephant Park outside Port Elizabeth.

It started in Cape Town before heading to the actual southernmost tip of Africa at Cape Agulhas.

From there it was off to Swellendam, the third-oldest town in South Africa, and then to Calitzdorp over the breathtakingly beautiful Tradouw Pass – one of 13 built by master builder Thomas Bain – and through Barrydale along Route 62 to the Calitzdorp Spa.

From there it was off to the coast at Wilderness to experience Nelson Bay Cave and the Bloukrans Bridge for bungee jumping before reaching the beach at Willows Resort in Port Elizabeth.

The National Braai Tour is held annually in celebration of Heritage Month, with teams taking a road trip across the country, enjoying the local sights and never missing a moment to stop and embrace South Africa’s enduring passion – grilling meat over an open flame.

This initiative, sponsored by Archbishop Desmond Tutu, is aimed at encouraging national unity through the celebration of a shared food culture.

Morgan Mahala, a first-time braai tourist, said the trip had opened his eyes to how much there was to see and experience in South Africa.

“I probably would have died never having seen some of the places and things on this trip and I consider myself privileged to have been able to bear witness to all that.” — ziphon@dispatch.co.za